Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deliveries for pre-booked customers starts tomorrow in India

March 12, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is loaded with a 108-megapixel sensor and it comes with an option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode.
Samsung India will kick-off deliveries of Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone for customers who pre-booked the latest Galaxy flagship on March 13, 2020. In India, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs 92,999. It comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.

Consumers who missed the chance to pre-book Galaxy S20 Ultra can do so till March 12, 2020 and still avail attractive offers. In addition to deliveries for Pre-booking customers, Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available for purchase across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting March 13, 2020.


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is loaded with a 108-megapixel sensor and it comes with an option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level. Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 100x zoom. Users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view than ever before. The 100x zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is achieved by a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom.

It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 511ppi pixel density. It comes with HDR10+ certification along with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and backed up with 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super Fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

