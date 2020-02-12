Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration goes live in India, to be Flipkart exclusive

Samsung India official website has started taking pre-registrations for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Advertisement

Samsung recently introduced its next-generation of Galaxy S20 series along with its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip during an Unpacked event. Now, the latest series and the foldable smartphone pre-registration starts in Inda.

Samsung India official website has started taking pre-registrations for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip is also up for pre-registration on the company’s website. Users need to fill up some details for pre-registration. Users need to fill their name along with email address, mobile number and Pin Code. Then users need to select different options which look in the next Galaxy smartphone. Once all the details are filled up, one can click the Register button. Furthermore, the Galaxy S20 series teaser page has been made live on Flipkart, which simply means that the smartphone will be made available on the e-commerce platform when they are launched in India.

Recollecting some key features, the Galaxy S20 5G comes with a starting price of $999.99, Galaxy S20 5G at a starting price of $1,199.99 and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G price starts at $1,399.99. The Galaxy S20 5G is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black colour options. The smartphones will be available for purchase starting from March 06



The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a price tag of $1,380 and it is available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, which can be easily fit in one’s pocket. Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The foldable smartphone comes with Hideaway Hinge that is backed by dual CAM mechanism, which provides a range of angles like a laptop screen.

Advertisement