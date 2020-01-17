  • 14:36 Jan 17, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera sensors leaked

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 17, 2020 12:35 pm

Latest News

The camera sensors of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra have been leaked online.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S20, on February 11. Now, ahead of launch, the camera sensors of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra have been leaked online. 

 

To start with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. The setup will come with a combination of 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM1 sensor along with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 44-megapixel Samsung E5KGH1 ultra-wide sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) Sony IMX518 sensor. For the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 sensor. 

 

Coming to the Galaxy S20+, it will also feature a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Sony IMX516 ToF sensor. For the front, it will be equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel. 

 

Advertisement

Lastly, the Galaxy S20 will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA sensor. For the front, it will feature the same Sony IMX375, which will be present on the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. 

 

Previously, the Galaxy S20 series is reported to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 series will reportedly include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra phones. According to SamMobile, citing “highly reliable sources,” Samsung’s next flagship series will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

 

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has also said that the Galaxy S20 smartphones may support an impressive 120Hz displays. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to refresh content more dynamically. If this comes true, the Galaxy S20 series will have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T which currently offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G specifications tipped via Geekbench listing

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tipped to feature 16GB RAM and a 108MP primary sensor

Samsung Galaxy S20+ leak reveals juicy details

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20 camera sensors Samsung Galaxy S20+ camera sensors Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera sensors Samsung smartphones Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Poco becomes an independent brand in India

Realme UI based on Android 10 rolling out now for Realme 3 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies