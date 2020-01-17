Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera sensors leaked

The camera sensors of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra have been leaked online.

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship series, the Galaxy S20, on February 11. Now, ahead of launch, the camera sensors of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra have been leaked online.

To start with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. The setup will come with a combination of 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM1 sensor along with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 44-megapixel Samsung E5KGH1 ultra-wide sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) Sony IMX518 sensor. For the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 sensor.

Coming to the Galaxy S20+, it will also feature a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Sony IMX516 ToF sensor. For the front, it will be equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel.

Lastly, the Galaxy S20 will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor and a 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA sensor. For the front, it will feature the same Sony IMX375, which will be present on the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Previously, the Galaxy S20 series is reported to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S20 series will reportedly include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra phones. According to SamMobile, citing “highly reliable sources,” Samsung’s next flagship series will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has also said that the Galaxy S20 smartphones may support an impressive 120Hz displays. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to refresh content more dynamically. If this comes true, the Galaxy S20 series will have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T which currently offer a 90Hz refresh rate.