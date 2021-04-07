Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos 990 SoC tipped to be discontinued

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2021 2:32 pm

Samsung will stop making the Exynos 990 version of the phone and replace it with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor.
Samsung may soon discontinue the Exynos variant of its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). The phone was launched in 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant has Samsung's own Exynos SoC and the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

 

As per leakster Ice Universe, Samsung will stop making the Exynos 990 version of the phone and replace it with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor. Samsung had launched the 4G version in the country last October and the 5G variant powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC was launched in India just last week.

Further, as per tipster's tweet, there may be another variant with the slightly more powerful Snapdragon 865+ SoC. According to earlier reports, the Galaxy S20 FE variant with Exynos 990 is said to offer lower performance and battery life as compared to the Snapdragon 865 model.

 

The company may discontinue the Exynos 990 model of S20 FE, but it is unclear if Samsung will really launch a new variant with Snapdragon 865+.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Specifications

 

The phone comes with 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate. The triple rear camera set up includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. 

 

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 4500mAh battery. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. Galaxy S20 FE 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant.

