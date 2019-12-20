  • 18:53 Dec 20, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11 series to sport 48MP telephoto cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 20, 2019 12:31 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1.
Samsung is likely to unveil its next-generation of Galaxy smartphones -  Galaxy S11 series along with Galaxy Fold 2 phones in February next year.  The Galaxy S11 series will include smartphones like Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e. Now new information about the Galaxy S11 trio has surfaced online.

As per tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter, the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, and the Galaxy S11+ trio will all feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The tweet does not give more details but says that Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens race.

 



Additionally, the tipster mentioned in a separate tweet revealed that the Galaxy S11+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots.

As per a recent report, the Galaxy S11 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The report highlights that the company is looking to bring the Snapdragon 865 variant to more markets. For those who are not aware, Samsung usually introduces the Snapdragon variant in markets like the US, China and Japan. However, markets like India get the Exynos variant.

 

The European market will get the Exynos processor, while the rest of the market might get Snapdragon 865 processor. This could also mean that India might also get the Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon chipset.

