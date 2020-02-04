Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in India recently for Rs 39,999. The phone is now available for sale from Flipkart, Samsung's official store and major retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour variants. The launch offer includes no-cost EMI and Rs 3,000 in banking and exchange discount on the official Samsung India website. There is 5 percent unlimited cashback to Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders, additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 17,050 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI on Flipkart.

Advertisement

To recall the specifications, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi pixel density. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor.