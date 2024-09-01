Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Launched: Fortified Galaxy A55 5G?

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Quantum 5 in its home market, South Korea. The new Quantum 5 employs various dedicated security measures such as a quantum cryptographic chip which helps keep data with maximum security. Here’s everything to know about the Galaxy Quantum 5.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5: Price

The Galaxy Quantum 5 comes in Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy shades, with a retail price of KRW 6,18,200 (approx Rs 38,772).

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5: What’s Special About it?

The Galaxy Quantum 5 was created in partnership with SK Telecom and is exclusive to their network, making it unavailable for purchase outside South Korea. Aside from SK Telecom, Samsung also partnered with ID Quantique (IDQ), the company that provides the quantum cryptographic chip employed in the Quantum 5.

The chip is a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) that leverages quantum physics to produce genuinely random numbers for encrypting and decrypting sensitive data like Biometrics and passwords. By using truly random numbers generated by an independent chip, it reduces the risk of external interference and tampering that can affect traditional random number generation methods.

Aside from these, the Galaxy Quantum 5 is essentially the Galaxy A55 5G. This makes the Quantum 5 a solidified A55 5G with identical specifications.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Review: Is It A Value for Money Offering?

The Galaxy Quantum 5 sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels), Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and 128 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification for protection against water and dust.

For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port for charging and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.