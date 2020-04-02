  • 07:07 Apr 03, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ tipped to feature Snapdragon 865+ chipset

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 4:36 pm

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number SM-N986U.
Samsung is reportedly working on the next-generation of its Galaxy Note series of smartphones, which might be named as Galaxy Note 20. Now, key information about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has emerged online. 

 

The smartphone has been found listed on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number SM-N986U. For your reference, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant comes with model number SM-N976U. The listing further confirms that the smartphone will come with an octa-core Qualcomm processor, which is clocked at 3.09GHz

 

As per known tipster Ice Universe, the chipset will be none other than Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The tipster says that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor comes with 2.84GHz of clock speed. So, it is certain that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by an upgraded version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. 

 

Coming to the listing, it reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system and it might come with OneUI 2.0 on top of it. The listing further mentions that the phone will come with 8GB of RAM, but one might expect it to be available in different memory configurations. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone scored 985 points in the single-core test and 3220 points in the multi-core test. That said, there is no information available about the availability and pricing or other features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ smartphone. So, we suggest, you stay tuned with us for further details.

