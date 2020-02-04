Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Can unique features outshine flagship specs?

So, can unique features outshine flagship specs? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Samsung recently introduced a Lite version of its flagship Note series with Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 40,999.

With this, Samsung is marketing the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite as a smartphone to show the creative side of its customers. The addition of S Pen along with a host of interesting features makes it quite an interesting proposition. However, this time the competition is quite tough as we have seen brands like OnePlus taking away the majority of the market share.

The OnePlus 7T is yet another smartphone that offers flagship-grade performance at a similar price point. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at Rs 40,999. So, can unique features outshine flagship specs? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Design

Starting with the design, both the smartphones come loaded with interesting design language. The OnePlus 7T features a similar design language as we have seen in other OnePlus smartphones. There is a glass design at the back panel. The phone is 8.1mm thick and it weighs 190 grams. The front panel of the OnePlus 7T comes with a waterdrop notch design, while the back features frosted finish. The OnePlus 7T is available in Glacier Blue colour option.

Coming to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone comes loaded with an interesting design language. The smartphone comes loaded with a punch-hole design, which is usually found in the premium segment. The smartphone is loaded triple-camera setup at the back panel, which looks more appealing in terms of design as compared to OnePlus 7T. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with better colour options and Aura Glow colour option along with Red paint job gives a much better look as compared to the OnePlus 7T. However, one might find the polycarbonate body of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite a bit less premium, but overall, the smartphone delivers better design as compared to the OnePlus 7T.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Coming to the display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. Coming to OnePlus 7T, it is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Both the smartphones are loaded with AMOLED display, but it is the OnePlus 7T that offers a higher screen refresh rate of 90Hz. That said, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gives you punch-hole design and bigger screen experience. However, if you want to choose a winner here then it will be OnePlus 7T as it comes with the higher screen refresh rate.

Winner: OnePlus 7T

Hardware

The winner is quite clear in this round. The OnePlus 7T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. The smartphone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. That said, the OnePlus 7T wins this round as it comes with a better processor as compared to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.



Winner: OnePlus 7T

Software

On the software front, both the smartphones run on Android 10. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is loaded with OneUI 2.0, while the OnePlus 7T runs on OxygenOS. Both the UIs come with a fair share of hits and misses and it all boils down to the user preference. Customers who need stock Android experience will prefer OnePlus 7T, while those who want a different UX will go for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Winner: Draw

Special Features

Coming to the special features, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently the only smartphone in this price range that comes with S Pen support. The stylus support makes it an interesting smartphone as many have wanted to use the S Pen, but the expensive price tag was out of reach for many. However, with this smartphone, Samsung is trying to make it accessible to the masses. The S Pen can be used for various purpose whether be it taking a screenshot, clicking photos or taking notes, drawing and more.

Coming to the OnePlus 7T, it does not have such unique features that might attract users. The OnePlus 7T cater to a geeky crowd, while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is here a wider audience who want to use a smartphone for taking notes, showing some creativity and more.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Camera

Coming to the camera specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Coming to OnePlus 7T, the phone also features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field of view, and 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with 2X zoom and ƒ/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Although the OnePlus 7T seems to offer better specs for the rear camera, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gives you better selfie shooter. So, going by the specs sheet, the OnePlus 7T offers you better camera performance as compared to Galaxy Note 10 Lite. However, selfie performance will be better on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, if we go by the specs

Winner: OnePlus 7T

Battery

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 7T is juiced up by a 3,800mAh battery and it comes with the support of Wrap Charge 30T fast charging technology. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery and the company has added a 25W fast charging solution bundled with the box. That said, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will offer you better battery backup as compared to the OnePlus 7T, hence it wins the round.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Conclusion

Both the smartphones come really close in this comparison. On one hand, the OnePlus 7T gives you better hardware, higher refresh rate and slightly better camera specs. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite gives you different design language along with better battery backup. However, the major differentiating factor here is the inclusion of S Pen, which a unique thing Samsung has to offer in this price segment. So, if you are looking for just sheer specs and zippy performance, you can go to OnePlus 7T. However, if you want to explore the creative side of yours then you can go for Galaxy Note 10 Lite.