  • 12:34 Feb 03, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite goes on sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 11:38 am

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red colour variants.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched recently in India. Now the pone has gone on sale in India today. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

 

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available for purchase through the Samsung India online store and various offline retailers in the country. It is also expected to soon go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart. The phone comes in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Red colour variants. The company has revealed new upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000. With this, one can buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for an effective price of Rs 33,999.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo. Besides, it measures 163.7x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

