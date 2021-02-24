Samsung Galaxy M62 to be announced on March 3

Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 will also launch in India soon as the support page of the Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 phones is live on the Samsung India website.

Advertisement

Samsung will be launching a new M-series named as Galaxy M62 smartphone in the Malaysian market on March 3. The Galaxy M62 is said to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy F62 that launched in India recently.



Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 will also launch in India soon as the support page of the Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 phones is live on the Samsung India website. Samsung Galaxy M62 comes with model number SM-M625F on the Samsung website.



The support pages, however, do not actually reveal anything new about the upcoming Galaxy smartphones but they suggest that the smartphones will soon be launched in India.



We can expect to see similar specs on the Galaxy M62 as well. The Samsung Galaxy M62 will sport a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU.



The phone could have 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. For the camera, there will be a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor + a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + a 5-megapixel macro sensor + a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout will house a 32MP camera for selfies.



The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There will be a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will run on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.