Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Launched in India: Check All Details

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy M55s 5G in India, with minor design changes over the Galaxy M55 5G while the specifications remain identical between the two. The new Galaxy M55s 5G has a 50MP OIS primary rear camera, a 120Hz sAMOLED display, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M55s 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 22,999. The device will be available on Samsung’s own website, Amazon India and other retail stores in Coral Green and Thunder Black shades. There is a Rs 2,000 instant discount available on all leading banks’ Credit/Debit Cards EMI and full payment. The device will go on sale from September 26.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Specifications

The Galaxy M55s 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), dragontrail glass protection and 1000 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via a hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset includes Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 4 major Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

With this pricing, Samsung has managed to undercut both the Galaxy M55 5G and the F55 5G, which were launched earlier this year. Despite offering identical specifications across all three models, the latest release comes at a lower price point, making it a more cost-effective option compared to the M55 5G and the Galaxy F55 5G. As all three of them are essentially the same devices, the performance of the M55s 5G should match the other two in all aspects.