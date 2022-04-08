Samsung Galaxy M53 5G announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 900, 108MP camera

Samsung has announced Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone in the M series as the successor to last year’s Galaxy M52. The device has a Snapdragon 900 SoC, a 108MP quad camera setup, Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price

As of now, there is no information on its pricing and availability. We should know the price in the coming days. It comes in Blue and Green colours.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC which is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It has 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.