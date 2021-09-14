Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch teased on Amazon

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its M-series in India. The device is named as Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. The India launch has been officially teased.

A banner on Amazon India has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming M-series phone. It also reveals that the back of the smartphone will come with triple cameras. In addition, the listing suggests that the company will announce the Galaxy M52 in India shortly.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was found listed with model number SM-M526B/DS Samsung India’s support page. The DS in the model number suggests dual sim support. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the upcoming Samsung smartphone, but it suggests that the phone may soon be making its debut in India.

The phone has already been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) with model number SM-M526B/DS. The listing suggests that the phone will soon be launched in India.

The upcoming phone was also listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website recently. As per the listing, the Galaxy M52 5G features dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and 5G support. It comes with the model number SM-526B/DS. The DS shows dual sim connectivity.

Specs (Rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy M51 launched in India last year. The device is supposed to be a rebrand of the Galaxy F52 5G. The device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Further, the device will reportedly feature a 32MP selfie camera. Whereas on the back, it might feature a 64MP quad-camera setup. The setup could further consist of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. There’s no information on the fourth sensor as of yet. It is said to come in three colours in Europe, namely black, white, and blue.