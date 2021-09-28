Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung has today launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in India. The device has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 64MP triple camera setup, Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price

The Galaxy M52 5G is launched in India in two variants. The 6GB RAM with 128GB and the 8GB RAM with 128GB are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively.

As a part of the limited-period offer, it will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM versions, respectively in the Great Indian Festival on Amazon on October 3rd. The phone will also be available via Samsung India’s online store.

It comes in Blazing Black and Icey Blue colours.

Specs

The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4mm in dimensions and weighs 173g.