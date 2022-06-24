Samsung Galaxy M52 5G selling at a heavy discount for a limited time

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series smartphones have been popular in India for a while now and it seems like Samsung wants to make the Galaxy M52 a bit more sweeter deal for the buyers in India. As a result, the price of the Galaxy M52 5G in India has been dropped by over 30 percent.

The Galaxy M52 5G launched in India at a price of Rs 29,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It then received a price cut of Rs 5,000 in October of last year. Now, as a part of an offer, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

It shows a Rs 9,000 discount over the launch price of Rs 29,999. The price drop is available only through Reliance Digital under the limited-period offer. Details regarding how long the offer will last, haven’t been made clear.

Furthermore, the retail store is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G via Citibank cards. There is also a Rs 1,500 cashback on IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions. This offer seems to be available exclusively on Reliance Digital.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camerar with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.