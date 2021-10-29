Samsung Galaxy M52 5G receives Rs 5000 price cut in India

Samsung has announced a price cut on its Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone by Rs 5000. The price cut comes ahead of Diwali festival in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price Cut

After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G base price now starts at Rs 24,999. The Galaxy M52 5G was launched in India in two variants. The 6GB RAM with 128GB and the 8GB RAM with 128GB are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively.

Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 26,999. The price cut is applicable from 28th October to 31st October.

It is to be noted that the price cut has been announced for the offline market. It is also applicable on on Samsung’s e-commerce store. Amazon is selling the phone at Rs 25,999 for 6GB RAM model, while the 8GB RAM option costs Rs 27,999. It comes in Blazing Black and Icey Blue colours.

Specs

The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4mm in dimensions and weighs 173g.