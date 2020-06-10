Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 2:32 pm

Key details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed online.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone in the M-series, known as Galaxy M51. Now, key details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed online. 

 

The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications. The listing reveals that the smartphone wil come with model number SM-M515F. The listing further reveals that the smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system, which could be based on OneUI 2.0. 

 

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which comes with base frequency of 1.8GHz. The phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM, as per the listing. Furthermore, the Galaxy M51 scores 545 points in the single-core test and 1775 points in the multi-core test. 

 

Meanwhile, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A01e has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with some of its key specs. As per the GeekBench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A01e with model number SM-A013F is powered by MediaTek MT6739 quad-core chipset which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy A01e will run on Android 10.

 

The single-core score for the Samsung Galaxy A01e on Geekbench is 542 points, while the multi-core score for the phone is listed to be 1,468 points. The device is expected to arrive with a removable battery.

 

