Samsung Galaxy M51 specs leaked, tipped to pack 8GB RAM, quad camera setup

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M51 specs have now leaked online. The handset was spotted on the support page on Samsung's website suggesting that the Galaxy M51 may be launched soon. It is expected to go official in September.



As per the tweet by ‘the_tech_guy', the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC.



Separately, in a new leak according to Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung Galaxy M51 will come in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. Both models are expected to come with 128 GB of internal storage.



The phone will feature a quad-camera setup that is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel portrait camera, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, the phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. However, the tipster did not reveal the name of the chipset that will be powering the device.



As per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 may feature a 6.5-inch or 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone is reported run on OneUI 2.1 and pack a large 7,000mAh battery. It will be packing a 7,000mAh battery with support 25W fast charging. It might include an in-display fingerprint reader.





Previously, it was reported that the smartphone could launch in September this year. Previous reports had however indicated that the Galaxy M51 will launch in June or July.