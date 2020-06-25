Samsung Galaxy M51 to reportedly debut in India in September

Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to be the most powerful smartphone in the M-series

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone in the M-series, known as Galaxy M51. Now as per a new report, the phone will now launch in India in September. Previous reports had however indicated that the Galaxy M51 will launch in June or July.



According to the report by MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M51 has been pushed to September due to production issues. The report reveals that the production of smartphones has been going slow at Samsung’s factories.



The report further quoting industry source reveals that Galaxy M51 will be the most powerful smartphone in the M-series. The report, however, does not have any information on the specifications of the phone.



The Samsung Galaxy M51 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking with model number SM-M515F revealing few details for the upcoming smartphone. It will run on Android 10 operating system, which could be based on OneUI 2.0.



The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which comes with base frequency of 1.8GHz. The phone will be backed by 8GB of RAM, as per the listing. The Galaxy M51 scored 545 points in the single-core test and 1775 points in the multi-core test. As per rumours, the phone will have 128GB of storage, presumably expandable by up to 512GB via microSD.



Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is said to include three smartphones - Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.