Samsung Galaxy M40 receives Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 3:10 pm

Samsung has rolled out OneUI 2.0, which is based on Android 10, to its Samsung Galaxy M40.
Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 update to its M40 smartphone. The company has rolled out OneUI 2.0, which is based on Android 10, to its Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone in India.

 

As per a report by SamMobile, the update comes with version number M405FDDU2BTB5 for Galaxy M40. Furthermore, the update is 1.741MB and it also brings March 2020 security patch to the device, apart from the Android 10 features.

In India, users can download the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. With the update, Galaxy M40 users should get the new gesture navigation that lets users swipe to navigate. The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls.

Samsung Galaxy M40 comes in a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is priced Rs 15,999 o Flipkart and Rs 15,999 on amazon. It comes in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue colours.

 

To recall the specifications, Galaxy M40 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity-O display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The phone also features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. It is backed up by a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

 

Samsung Galaxy M40 is powered by Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 612GPU. The phone has 6GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It features a triple camera setup with 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree viewing angle and f/2.2 aperture. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front housed inside the notch.

