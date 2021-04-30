Samsung Galaxy M32 spotted on Geekbench

A smartphone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy M32 has been spotted on Geekbench which suggests it could have at least 6GB of RAM onboard.

Advertisement

Another Samsung smartphone from the M series has leaked yet again with a list of key specs being revealed through a Geekbench listing. The Galaxy M32 should be the next smartphone in Samsung's mid-range series of smartphones that is now tipped to come with a MediaTek processor.

The benchmarking website shows a Samsung smartphone bearing the model number SM-M325FV that comes with 6GB of onboard RAM and is powered by MT6769V/CT, which is associated with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The phone managed to pull off a score of 361 in single-core section and 1254 in multi-core section.

The smartphone was also spotted on DEKRA last week that seems to reveal the battery capacity of the phone at 6000 mAh. As per rumors, the Galaxy M32 is said to be a rebrand of the Galaxy A32 but with some changed specs such as the battery capacity.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A32 4G sports a 6.4-inch FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It is powered by the same SoC as the Galaxy M32 is purported to sport, which is the MediaTek Helio G80.

If considering the rumors are true, the M32 can also have similar camera specifications as the A32 4G which comes with a quad camera setup at the back with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture