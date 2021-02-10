Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A71 5G receive Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update

Samsung Galaxy M31s has received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update Russia and Ukraine.

Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its Galaxy M31s and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones. The new software update brings the January 2020 security patch to Galaxy A71 5G and February security patch to Galaxy M31s.



As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy M31s has received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update Russia and Ukraine. The update comes with firmware version M317FXXU2CUB1.



As per a document by Samsung, the 5G version of the A71 (SM-A716U) has received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update with firmware version A716USQU2CUA7. The 4G version of the phone (SM-A715) has not received this update.



The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also brings chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.



You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy M30s started receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 stable update in India. Along with new features, the update also brings Google's latest security patch for January. The update for the Samsung Galaxy M30s has build number M307FXXU4CUAG and weighs nearly 2GB. The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.