Samsung Galaxy M30s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 stable update in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 3.0 Android 11 update for the Galaxy M30s smartphone in India. Along with new features, the update also brings Google's latest security patch for January.



To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched back in the 2019 year with Android 9 on board. The phone received Android 10 update last year.



The update for the Samsung Galaxy M30s has build number M307FXXU4CUAG and weighs nearly 2GB. The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.



The over-the-air update brings chat bubbles, prioritized notifications in the notification shade, one-time permissions and enhanced Digital Wellbeing. Samsung’s One UI 3 update also brings several new features and improvements to the system including a redesigned system interface and apps.



You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



To recall the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charger. It features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.