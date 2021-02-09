Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M30s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 stable update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2021 1:36 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 3.0 Android 11 update for the Galaxy M30s smartphone in India. Along with new features, the update also brings Google's latest security patch for January.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched back in the 2019 year with Android 9 on board. The phone received Android 10 update last year.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy M30s has build number M307FXXU4CUAG and weighs nearly 2GB. The One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 is being rolled out to Samsung Galaxy M21 users in India over the air.

The over-the-air update brings chat bubbles, prioritized notifications in the notification shade, one-time permissions and enhanced Digital Wellbeing. Samsung’s One UI 3 update also brings several new features and improvements to the system including a redesigned system interface and apps.

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

To recall the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charger. It features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30s new variant launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant goes on sale in India today

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 receive Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M02 to go on sale for the first time today via Amazon

Redmi K40 confirmed to launch on February 25

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies