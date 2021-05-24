Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 2:05 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M22. The key specs of the phone have now leaked online. Samsung Galaxy M22 is said to be a rebranded Galaxy A22 4G variant.

 

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy M22 with model number SM-M225FV will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone is said to sport a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie camera.

 

For the battery, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is reported to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A22 4G, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and White. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of the Samsung Galaxy M22.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-M225FV. The phone is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The listing also revealed that it will have 4GB RAM.

 

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. It scored 374 in the single-core test and 1361 in the multi-core test.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 is likely to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G leak in renders, key specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G to come with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy M22 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio G80 and Android 11

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X60 curved screen edition announced with 120Hz display, Exynos 1080 chipset

Realme to launch Snapdragon 870, 778G powered smartphones on June 18: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies