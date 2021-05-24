Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and White.

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M22. The key specs of the phone have now leaked online. Samsung Galaxy M22 is said to be a rebranded Galaxy A22 4G variant.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy M22 with model number SM-M225FV will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone is said to sport a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie camera.

For the battery, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is reported to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A22 4G, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and White. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of the Samsung Galaxy M22.

Samsung Galaxy M22 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-M225FV. The phone is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The listing also revealed that it will have 4GB RAM.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. It scored 374 in the single-core test and 1361 in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy M22 is likely to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.