Samsung Galaxy M22 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio G80 and Android 11

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M22. While Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of Samsung Galaxy M22, the phone has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Samsung Galaxy M22 will likely be the successor to the Galaxy M21 which was announced last year.

On the Geekbench listing via Nashville Chatter Class, the Samsung Galaxy M22 with model number SM-M225FV has scored 374 in the single-core test and 1361 in the multi-core test. The phone is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The listing also revealed that it will have 4GB RAM, but there could be other RAM options when it is unveiled.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-M127F. The listing suggests that it could be a rebranded version of the A22 4G.

If the Samsung Galaxy M22 will be a rebranded Galaxy A22 4G, then the phone is likley to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come with a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.