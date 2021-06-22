Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M22 FCC listing reveals 25W fast-charging support

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 3:43 pm

Samsung Galaxy M22 is reported to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M22. The key specs of the phone were leaked recently and now a new leak has revealed its connectivity features and fast charging capabilities.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 phone with model number SM-M225FV, has appeared on the FCC certification site. As per the listing, it will offer 25W fast-charging support. However, the phone will come bundled with a 15W fast charger.

The listing also reveals that the phone will feature dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 (with EDR and LE), NFC, LTE (Bands 5, 12, 17, and 26), and a dual-SIM card slot.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M22 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. It is likely to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to sport a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixels main camera, 5 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels auxiliary cameras. There will be a 13 megapixels sensor at the front.

 

For the battery, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is reported to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The phone will come in three colours - Black, Blue, and White. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of the Samsung Galaxy M22.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 had earlier appeared on the Geekbench. The listing of the Galaxy M22 on Geekbench suggested that the smartphone is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The listing also revealed that it will have 4GB RAM.

 

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. It scored 374 in the single-core test and 1361 in the multi-core test.

 

Samsung Galaxy M22 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio G80 and Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

