  • 11:59 Mar 23, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M21 goes on sale for the first time in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2020 11:02 am

Latest News

The smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country.
Advertisement

Samsung recently announced its new smartphone in the M-series with Galaxy M21 in India. Now, the smartphone is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country. 

 

The smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon India at 12:00 PM IST along with the company's official website and select retail stores. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 15,499 for 6GB RAM option. As a part of the introductory offer, Amazon is offering a Rs 500 discount on the smartphone till March 31. 

 

The Galaxy M21 is available in two colour options including Midnight Blue and Raven Black. The smartphone is loaded 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 420nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor along with Mali G72MP3 GPU. 

 

The phone is available in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while there will another variant with 128GB storage option. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. 

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The smartphone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Samsung Galaxy M21 confirmed to launch in India on March 16 via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M21 launch postponed to March 18

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display launched in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M21

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 press renders and specs leaked online

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring Instant translation and more

Huawei P40, P40 Pro renders leaked online, Huawei P40 Premium camera specs tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies