Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G could launch in India soon, specifications surface

Samsung launched the Galaxy F13 in India today and the brand is looking to forward to launch two new M series devices including the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G. The Galaxy M13 4G debuted back in May while the 5G variant has appeared on a bunch of certification websites. Now, specifications for these models have been tipped, alongside the fact that it could launch in India soon.

A report from MySmartPrice says that MediaTek Dimensity SoC will power the 5G variant. The device will be available in three colour options and two RAM and storage options. Both the Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G smartphones will launch in India soon, per the leak.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display design. Samsung Galaxy M13 packs the Exynos 850 SoC which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. The device offers 64 GB / 128 GB of native storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f.18 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1. In addition, it is equipped with Samsung’s Knox security. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Additionally, the phone also has face recognition as well.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

As for the 5G variant, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 269 ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 with up to 2.2GHz of clock speed. The device will be available in two configurations.

The base variant will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while there’ll be a 6GB + 128GB variant as well. The handset will also support RAM Plus feature, which is Samsung’s moniker for Virtual RAM. Further, the device will support storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of camera, the device will feature a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera.

For selfies, the device will feature a 5MP snapper on the front. The device will pack in a 5,000mAh battery and should support 15W fast charging. Lastly, the phone will be available in Blue, Brown and Green.