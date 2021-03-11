Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in India with 48MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery, price starts Rs 10,999

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in Black, Blue and White colours.

Samsung has today launched its latest Galaxy M-series smartphone in India - Samsung Galaxy M12. The phone comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 48MP quad rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M12 Price

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It will be available from Amazon, Samsung website and select retail stores offline starting from March 18. The phone comes in Black, Blue and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.



The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB.



There is a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

