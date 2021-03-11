Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched in India with 48MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery, price starts Rs 10,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2021 12:48 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in Black, Blue and White colours.

Samsung has today launched its latest Galaxy M-series smartphone in India - Samsung Galaxy M12. The phone comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 48MP quad rear cameras.

 

Samsung Galaxy M12 Price

 

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It will be available from  Amazon,  Samsung website and select retail stores offline starting from March 18. The phone comes in Black, Blue and White colours.

 

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor which is said to be Exynos 850. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with  4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB.

There is a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W Adaptive fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system with OneUI 3.0 running on top of it.

 

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 164.0mm x 75.9mm x 9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

.

Samsung Galaxy M12 surfaces online with Android 11 and more

Samsung Galaxy M12 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 and Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M12 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in India in March

Samsung Galaxy M12 launching in India on March 11

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

ChromeOS 89 brings Phone Hub, to keep your Android device truly connected to ChromeOS

Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 6000mAh battery starting at Rs 49,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies