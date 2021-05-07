Samsung Galaxy M11 is now receiving Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Core update

Samsung has released the OneUI 3.1 update for its Galaxy M11 smartphone that comes with a ton of visual changes, improvements and new features

Samsung has released the One UI 3.1 core update based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy M11. Per reports, the smartphone is receiving the update in Vietnam but we can expect it to roll out to other regions soon. The smartphone is an entry-level device and was launched in India back in June of 2020.

The user reports suggest (Via SamMobile) that the update is currently releasing only in Vietnam. The update has the firmware version M115FXXU2BUD8 and has the April Android Security patch bundled with it.

If you haven't received the update, you can check for updates by heading over to the 'settings', 'software update' and 'download and install'. The update brings a ton of visual changes as well as new features to the operating system. For those unaware, the OneUI 3.1 core update is a toned down version of the OneUI 3.1 update for Samsung smartphones that are equipped with lower-powered specifications.

Samsung has increased the number of input languages to 370, Added emoji and sticker suggestions when you enter a text-based emoticon, and has Improved the keyboard layout to provide a larger space bar when entering web and email addresses among other additions.

Media and device control is now easier to access with the improved media panel in notifications. You can see recently used media apps and quickly change the playback device. You can also check Android Auto settings in the Advanced features menu in Settings.