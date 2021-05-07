Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M11 is now receiving Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Core update

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2021 2:55 pm

Latest News

Samsung has released the OneUI 3.1 update for its Galaxy M11 smartphone that comes with a ton of visual changes, improvements and new features
Advertisement

Samsung has released the One UI 3.1 core update based on Android 11 for the Samsung Galaxy M11. Per reports, the smartphone is receiving the update in Vietnam but we can expect it to roll out to other regions soon. The smartphone is an entry-level device and was launched in India back in June of 2020.

 

The user reports suggest (Via SamMobile) that the update is currently releasing only in Vietnam. The update has the firmware version M115FXXU2BUD8 and has the April Android Security patch bundled with it. 

 

If you haven't received the update, you can check for updates by heading over to the 'settings', 'software update' and 'download and install'. The update brings a ton of visual changes as well as new features to the operating system. For those unaware, the OneUI 3.1 core update is a toned down version of the OneUI 3.1 update for Samsung smartphones that are equipped with lower-powered specifications. 

 

Advertisement

Samsung has increased the number of input languages to 370, Added emoji and sticker suggestions when you enter a text-based emoticon, and has Improved the keyboard layout to provide a larger space bar when entering web and email addresses among other additions. 

 

Media and device control is now easier to access with the improved media panel in notifications. You can see recently used media apps and quickly change the playback device. You can also check Android Auto settings in the Advanced features menu in Settings.

Samsung releases One UI 3.0 update schedule for its smartphones

In Note 1 vs Redmi 9 Power vs Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11 price slashed in India again

Samsung Bixby 3.0 update brings Indian English language for a better experience

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo K9 5G launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display and more

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G to sport the Snapdragon 750G, says leak

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies