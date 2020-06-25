Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01s storage, colour variants leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 1:18 pm

Samsung Galaxy M01s will come with 32GB of internal storage.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M01 in India for Rs 8,999. Now Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone known as Galaxy M01s as well. Now its storage capacity and colour options have leaked online.

As per a report, the Samsung Galaxy M01s will come with 32GB of internal storage. The report also claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy M01s in two colour variants - Blue and Gray. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 in Blue and Red colour variants.

Further, the report tells us that Galaxy M01s was being developed with Android 9 Pie for some unknown reason, but the phone could be getting Android 10 throughout its development. The phone could also boast a more powerful chipset than the Snapdragon 439 and a larger-than 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01s was also spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India which suggests that the smartphone will be launched soon in India. The BIS certification revealed that the Galaxy M01s will come with model number SM-M01F/DS.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.95GH Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy M01 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It runs on Android 10 operating system and is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.

