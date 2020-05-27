Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 pricing details leaked ahead of June 2 launch

Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed the pricing details of the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 smartphones.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed the pricing details of the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 smartphones. As per the retailer, the Galaxy M01 comes with a price tag of Rs 8999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage. The retailer further revealed that the Galaxy M11 will come with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999.

The retailer has also shared the image of the retail boxes of Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. As per the image, the Galaxy M11 will come with a punch-hole design, while the Galaxy M01 will feature a waterdrop notch.

Samsung is reportedly set to launch two new Galaxy smartphones in India in a week. The company will be launching Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphones in the country.

As per a report by IANS, the company is planning to launch both the phones before Galaxy A31. The report highlights that both the phones will be available for purchase from Samsung’s official retail channels along with online platforms. The Samsung Galaxy M01 will be a budget-centric smartphone and it will be priced below Rs 10,000. The phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone will be equipped with dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M11 will be available in two memory configurations including a 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is reported to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The smartphone is said to feature triple-camera setup along with 5,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, reports IANS.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The company has already announced Galaxy M11 in March this year. Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery which is charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it.

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M01 rumoured specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is yet to be announced. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M01 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with a screen density of 480. It will run Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. It will be available in Black, Blue and Red colour options.