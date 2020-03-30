Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with punch-hole display and 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display.

South Korean brand Samsung has silently launched a new device in its M-series smartphones called the Galaxy M11. Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing of the Galaxy M11 yet. The Galaxy M11 is listed on Samsung’s official website in UAE. It comes in three colours - Black, Violet and Blue.



Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor.



The listing of the Galaxy M11 on Samsung UAE does not reveal the chipset. It only states that the phone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. As per reports, it is fueled by Snapdragon 450 SoC.



The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD upto 512GB.



On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The Samsung Galaxy M11 is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery which is charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



