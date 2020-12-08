Samsung Galaxy F62 coming soon to India, might be one of the slimmest Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with 6GB of RAM. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be coming soon to India as the phone has entered production at Samsung's facility in Greater Noida in India.

As per 91mobiles report, Samsung Galaxy F62 has entered production at the company’s facility in Greater Noida. The F62 is also said to be one of the slimmest phones from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 with model number SM-E625F was earlier spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. As per the listing, the upcoming Samsung F-series smartphone will be powered by Exynos 9825 SoC.

The listing further reveals that Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with 6GB of RAM. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box. The phone scored 763 and 1952 in Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core specifications.

Other details of the F62 are scarce at the moment but leaks say that it will launch with a 6.5-inch/ 6.7-inch Infinity-V display, quad-rear cameras, and a massive 7,000mAh battery. Samsung has also not officially announced anything about the launch date of the phone. As per reports, the phone could be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

Samsung launched the Galaxy F series in September this year. Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone in the series. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Fusion Green, Fusion Black and Fusion Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and features Android 10 which is based on One UI.



For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.