Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, design tipped

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2021 11:32 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has appeared in a TENAA listing that seems to reveal the design and the specifications of the smartphone

Samsung's new F series device seems closer to launch as the Galaxy F52 has now appeared on TENAA, thereby revealing some of the key specifications of the smartphone along with the design of the phone. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is tipped to pack a 4,350mAh battery. It could pack a quad camera setup on the back.

 

TENAA has listed the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G smartphone with model number SM-E5260. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The design as per the images shows a front cam housed in a punch-hole at the top right edge. On the back seems to be a 64MP quad-camera setup along with a flash housed in a rectangular module. 

 

The device may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a  6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT display per the listing and runs on Android 11, presumably based on OneUI 3.1. It is said to be powered by an unspecified 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM. There might be 128GB of storage that should be expandable via MicroSD. 

 

The listed specs on TENAA also confirm the phone’s dimensions which come in at 164.63 x 76.3 x 8.7mm while the battery is listed as 4,350mAh. Per a 3C certification listing, the battery could charge at 25 watt speeds. 

 

A Bluetooth SIG listing also revealed the device is bearing the SM-E5260 model number and will have Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. There is no official announcement from Samsung regarding the launch of this device but considering multiple appearances on various certification websites, the launch may not be too far. 

Samsung launches Pick-up and Drop Service for Smartphones, Tablets in India

Samsung launches 4K and 8K neo QLED TV in India starting at Rs 99,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with Snapdragon 750G launching in India on April 28

Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28: Galaxy Book laptops expected

Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy A32, now available for Rs 18999

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 announced with 120Hz Infinity-O AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Hot 10S launched with 90Hz display, Helio G85 processor

Vivo phones with model numbers V2069A, V2066A spotted

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies