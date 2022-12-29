Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch next month: Report

Samsung seems to be working on a new launch for India next month and it could be a budget device called Galaxy F04. The device will reportedly feature a large display, an eye-catchy design, and a long-lasting battery. Samsung recently also expanded its budget segment lineup in India with the launch of Galaxy M04, A04, and A04e.

A report from IANS states that Samsung will launch a series of new smartphones in early 2023, centered on its ‘F’ series. It is aimed at those looking for a smartphone with a stylish design, long battery life and powerful features at an affordable price. The Galaxy F04 is reported to arrive with a 6.5-inch screen and dual rear camera setup.

It is expected to be a 4G phone. The smartphone could get 4GB RAM that can be extended to up to 8GB with Samsung’s RAM Plus feature. Samsung’s Galaxy F04 is expected to cost around Rs 8,000 in India, similar to the Galaxy M04. Other details about the smartphone are yet to be revealed.

Talking about the Galaxy M04, it features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and additional 4GB of virtual RAM. It has a 13MP main + 2MP depth camera. On the front, there’s a 5MP front camera. The M04 packs a 5000mAh battery.

As for the Galaxy A04, it also gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs an unspecified octa-core SoC which is reportedly the Helio G35.