Samsung Galaxy E02 support pages go live, launch seems imminent in India

Samsung Galaxy E02 will run Android 10 out of the box.

Seems Samsung is all set to launch a new phone in the E-series in India. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy E02, the support page of the phone is live on the Samsung India website.



Samsung Galaxy E02 with model number SM-E025F/DS is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Also, the DS in the model number hints towards the support for dual-SIM.



The support page, however, does not actually reveal much details for the upcoming Samsung smartphone but it does suggest that the smartphone will soon be launched in India.



The smartphone has also been spotted on various certifications websites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Wi-Fi Alliance with the same model number. As Wi-Fi certification, the phone will support only 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band and it will run Android 10 out of the box.



As of now, there is no information about its display size, hardware configuration, battery and camera details. The phone is expected to be a budget segment device and might be priced under Rs 10,000 in India.



In related news, Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP Quad Camera is launching in India on March 5. Samsung Galaxy A32 will sport a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main camera along with ultra wide lens, macro lens and depth camera. With a massive 5000mAh, Galaxy A32 will offer up to 20 hours of video playback.

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

