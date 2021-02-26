Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP Quad Camera launching in India soon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 1:18 pm

Samsung Galaxy A32 will sport a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main camera along with ultra wide lens, macro lens and depth camera.
Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone in India called Galaxy A32. Samsung will introduce 64MP Quad Camera and sAMOLED 90Hz Display for smooth scrolling, in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Earlier in the day, we reported that Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has been announced. The company has already announced Samsung Galaxy A32 5G last month in Germany.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 microsite is now also live. This will be Samsung’s second smartphone in Galaxy A series in 2021 after the recently launched Galaxy A12.

 
As per the company, Samsung Galaxy A32 will sport a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main camera along with ultra wide lens, macro lens and depth camera. With a massive 5000mAh, Galaxy A32 will offer up to 20 hours of video playback.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G specifications


Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52.

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a micro SD card. There’s an in-display fingerprint reader.

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm and weighs 184 grams.

