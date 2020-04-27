Samsung Galaxy Buds latest update easy pair with PC, ambient sound and more

The new update brings a host of interesting features and more.

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy Buds. The new update brings a host of interesting features and more.

The update brings Microsoft Swit Pair feature through which one can easily pair the Galaxy Buds with Windows 10-based PC. The feature will work with Windows 10 running with version 1803 or above. The update also brings new Ambient Sound feature. With this, the Galaxy Buds will offer Ambient Sound feature automatically. All you need to do is put the Buds on and one can easily hear surroundings and remain aware of the world even if a user is watching a movie or listening to music.

Furthermore, the Ambient Sound feature works with single earbud as well, giving a user more options to tune in or tune out, of the surrounding environment. Furthermore, Spotify users can instantly listen to personalized music on their Galaxy Buds with a single press. Users need to use Tap & Hold gesture to launch the Spotify app and start listening to music wherever a user has left off. Additionally, one can tap and hold again to get Spotify recommended playlists as well.

The Galaxy Buds offer 5.8pi dynamic drivers with Enhance Ambient Sound that allows users to hear to their surroundings clearly even while the buds are in the ears. The earbuds come integrated with Bixby and one can use the voice commands to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of the earbuds.

Galaxy Buds gives up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming, and up to five hours of calls. With the compact case, one can charge the buds for up to seven hours,4 and it also gives 1.7 hours of battery life on a 15-minute quick charge. The earbuds feature a 58mAh battery, while the charging case has 252mAh battery. The earbuds are available in Black, White and Yellow colours.