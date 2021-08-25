Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 India price revealed

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 earlier this month, and those are yet to arrive in India. However, a new report has revealed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in India before the pre-booking period for the product starts. Some more reports suggest the pre-booking for the Galaxy Buds 2 will begin this week in India.

The report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Galaxy Buds 2 will remain below Rs 15,000. To be precise, the Galaxy Buds 2 should be priced at Rs 12,990. Moreover, this is a price higher than the original Galaxy Buds, which come at Rs 9,990. The Galaxy Buds Pro is priced even higher at Rs 15,990.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 that will handle the connectivity. You further get a 61mAh battery in each earbud. The case in which the earbuds will charge will pack a 472mAh battery. AKG tunes the audio.

Moving on, the buds themselves have a glossy finish. The buds also sport an Active Noise Cancellation feature along with a transparency mode for clearer Ambient sounds. Further, this will be achieved through a 3-mic setup.

You should get 18 hours of battery with ANC ON. This includes 5 hours from the earbuds plus 13 hours more with a charging case. With ANC Off, you get 29 hours, constituting 7.5 hours from earbuds.

You should be good to go for 55 minutes of playback with a 5-minute charge. The buds have Qi wireless charging support as well. Each of the earbuds has two drivers, including an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. The buds also have an IPX7 rating making them water-resistant. Along with the buds, Samsung also launched its third generation of foldable smartphones and the Watch4 series.