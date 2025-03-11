Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series Launched in India: Know All Details

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Book5 series in India, including the Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book5 360. The new range of AI PCs combine the power of Galaxy AI with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience, says the brand.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: India Price, Availability

Galaxy Book5 Pro with Intel Core Ultra now starts Rs 1,14,900, which is Rs 15,000 less as compared to the previous generation. As part of pre-book offers, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 360, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 can get Galaxy Buds3 Pro at just Rs 2,999.

Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 starting today, March 11, on Samsung.com, Samsung India Smart Cafés, and select Samsung authorized retail stores and other online portals. The Galaxy Book5 series lineup will be available in India starting March 20, 2025, across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online platforms, and key retail partners.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Series: Specifications

The Galaxy Book5 series is equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, supporting up to 3K (2,880×1,800 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 120% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Pro models have a 3K Resolution running at 120Hz while the Book5 has a full-HD+ resolution at 60Hz. The screens will feature Corning Gorilla Glass with DX, designed for reduced glare and enhanced durability.

All three laptops come with two Processor options each, including the Intel Core Ultra 5 or the Core Ultra 7. They come with integrated Intel Arc Graphics paired with up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Book5 Pro 360 has a 76.1 Wh battery, while the Book5 Pro has a 63.1 Wh battery and the Book5 gets a 68.1 Wh battery.

The Pro models have quad speakers while the vanilla model has stereo speakers. All three machines support Dolby Atmos. They run on Windows 11 out of the box and pack a 2MP webcam with 1080p resolution. Galaxy Book5 series also gets on-device Microsoft Copilot+ assistance for even greater productivity, along with a dedicated key.

Additionally, Multi-Device Connectivity integrates features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen, allowing users to work effortlessly across their Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Moreover, Samsung Knox ensures a secure and collaborative privacy foundation.