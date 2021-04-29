Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Book Go leaks with Snapdragon 7c, 4GB RAM and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 3:50 pm

Samsung Galaxy Book Go has been leaked that shows off the design of the upcoming notebook along with its specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series was launched yesterday by the brand along with the Galaxy Book (2021) and the Galaxy Book Odyssey. It seems like Samsung didn't plan on launching the Galaxy Book Go as of now but the notebook has been leaked in all its glory.

 

Galaxy Book go

 

The leak comes from WinFuture, as per whom Samsung 'has one of the most affordable notebooks with Windows 10 based on ARM in the pipeline. The simple device with a robust housing offers LTE and uses a Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm - and that too for a price of 449 euros (approx Rs 40,200)'.

 

Galaxy Book go

 

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go sports a 14-inch IPS display that has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels as per the leak. The panel isn't a high-quality one and it also misses out on touchscreen functionality to keep the cost as low as possible. 

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series unveiled with 11th-Gen Intel Processors

 

The machine draws power from a Snapdragon 7c chip under the hood. It is a 2.5 gigahertz octa core SoC based on a smartphone chip from Qualcomm and with 4 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 128 GB of internal flash storage are combined. The storage can also be expanded with the help of a microSD card. 

 

Galaxy Book go

 

It packs a 42.3 watt-hour battery that can be charged with up to 25 watts of charging speed via the USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, LTE, ac-WLAN, Miracast, 1 x Type-C port and 1 x USB-A port. The operating system is the ARM edition of Windows 10 in the 64-bit version. For security, Samsung has included a fingerprint reader in the power button, with which you can securely log in via Windows Hello.

 

The leak says that the Galaxy Book Go is certified according to the US military standard 810G. It should withstand falls from a height of up to 1.20 meters and is equipped with a stable hinge that can be folded out up to 180 degrees. The device is also protected against dust and therefore does not have a fan. The laptop also has Dolby Atmos Audio and a 720p front facing webcam. The machine weighs 1.39 kgs and measures 323.9 x 14.9 x 224.8 mm.

