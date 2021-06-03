Samsung Galaxy Book Go launched with 4G and 5G connectivity options

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book Go 4G/5G has been launched with Snapdragon chips and FHD+ display.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Book, Book Pro, Book Pro 360, and Book Odyssey a while ago and missed out on the much expected Galaxy Book Go as well. Now, the company is launching the same with three variants including a Wi-Fi only model, a 4G LTE variant and a 5G variant.

The Wi-Fi only version of the Galaxy Book Go costs $349 (approx Rs 25,500). Samsung hasn't announced the pricing of the 5G and LTE variants of the device. The Wi-Fi model will be available in the U.S. starting from June 10 while the 5G variant will arrive in the region by fall 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 4G/5G Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Go variants feature a 14-inch TFT display with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Book Go 4G is powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 with Adreno 618 graphics while the 5G model draws power from a 7nm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.5 chip.

Both models feature 6GB / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of eUFS storage choices. The Galaxy Book Go runs on Windows 10 Home/Pro and is backed by a 42.3Whr battery which promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

The battery can be charged with 25W of power and sport dual Dolby Atmos-powered 1.5W stereo speakers. For connectivity, you get a microSD card slot, nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 51, USB 2.0, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. You also get an HD front camera.