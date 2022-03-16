Samsung Galaxy F23 5G goes on sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung’s newly launched F series smartphone will go on sale in India today on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores. The phone was launched in India last week.

The Galaxy F23 5G is priced at Rs 17499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone is available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours.

The Galaxy F23 5G is the successor to the Galaxy F22 that was launched in India last year. The F23 5G from Samsung comes with triple cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood.

Galaxy F23 5G Sale Details



As an introductory offer, users can get Galaxy F23 5G at Rs 14999 for 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15999 for 6GB + 128 GB variant. Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G also include a bank cashback of INR 1000 with ICICI bank cards. Customer also get a two-month YouTube Premium subscription.

Specifications

The F23 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion and storage expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

For optics, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This consists a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio playback.