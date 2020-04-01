Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Android 10 update will be the second software upgrade and may be the last for Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018).

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 10 update to its Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with new features and bug fixes.



To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo in December 2018. The phone received Android 9 Pie update last year. Android 10 update will be the second software upgrade and may be the last for the device. Users will continue to receive security updates for another year.



SamMobile reports that the update is now rolling out in Poland to Galaxy A9 (2018) users. The update comes with version number A920FXXU3CTCD and it brings March 2020 security patch as well with the latest OneUI 2.0.



The update is expected to reach other countries in the coming days. If you own a Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.



The full changelog is currently unknown, but you can expect all the major Android 10 features like enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.

To recall the specs, the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with 1080×2220 pixels resolution. The phone has a 24-megapixel primary f/1.7 aperture sensor, with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that has 2x optical zoom, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy A9 (2018) phone has a 24-megapixel front camera along with an f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 processor with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone has 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

