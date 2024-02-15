Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Update for Displays

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S24 series around a month ago, and since then, a lot of users have complained about how faded or bland the displays on the series look in comparison to previous flagships from the brand. Samsung has now announced an update that will fix the colour tone issue on the displays of the Galaxy S24 series.

”Based on your feedback, through an upcoming update, we aim to provide enhanced options and experiences across the device display and camera, enabled by advanced hardware and software integration efforts”, said Samsung.

The brand says that Galaxy users have varying preferences regarding their mobile device display, so it tuned the Galaxy S24 series’ display for a more natural and customisable viewing experience. Now, a new option under the display ‘Advanced settings’ of Galaxy S24 series will appear after the update, where you’ll be able to adjust the “Vividness” option for a more vibrant display.

Next, the update will also introduce enhancements across the camera experience, including upgrades to the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities and more.

With the upcoming update, Samsung says they have also improved communication on the Galaxy S24 series. By the looks of it, Samsung may have enhanced the AI capabilities that allow for translation in real-time to provide barrier-free communication for all.

The brand confirmed that the update will begin rolling out later this month.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently also rolled out an update for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Buds FE that bring support for AI features to the buds when paired with a Galaxy S24 lineup smartphone. With the help of the Live Translate feature powered by Galaxy AI, users can see real-time call translation on the screen of the Galaxy S24 series while they are talking via Galaxy Buds. Additionally, the new set of Galaxy AI features includes the interpreter feature on the Galaxy S24 series, which can now provide a two-way, face-to-face interpretation through the Galaxy Buds interface.