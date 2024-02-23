How To Make Your Galaxy S24 Series Display Show Brighter Colours?

Samsung promised an update for the Galaxy S24 Series that will make the display on the devices show more vivid colours and that update now seems to have gone live. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the update and how you can make your Galaxy S24 series display show more vivid and brighter colours.

The February 2024 update for the Galaxy S24 series just went live worldwide, including India, and clocks in at various sizes ranging from 450 MB to 650 MB, depending on the region. This update adds a new feature where you can make the Galaxy S24 series display show brighter colours, as people complained about how faded the colours looked on the display when they first started using the device.

If you are one of those who didn’t like the colours of the display, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can use the new feature:

Step 1

Go to settings on your Galaxy S24 series device.

Step 2

Now tap on the ‘Display’ option.

Step 3

Tap on the screen mode option and set it to vivid.

Step 4

Now tap on ‘Advanced Settings’.

Step 5

Finally, here you’ll see a slider with three levels of adjustment for vividness. This slider wasn’t available before and has been added on the Galaxy S24 series with the February update. Now set the vividness intensity according to your preference and you are done.

This is how you can enhance the colour brightness of your Galaxy S24 series display. In addition to the new feature, the update also introduces enhancements across the camera experience, including upgrades to the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities and more. Samsung has also improved the communication experience on the devices with this update and added the February 2024 security patch.