Samsung Galaxy A52s renders leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone soon in India. Now ahead of the launch, a bunch of official-looking renders of the phone have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy A52s renders

The Samsung Galaxy A52s renders have been leaked by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The renders show the four options, named by another tipster, Snoopy (@snoopytech) — Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White.

The renders show a quad-camera setup at the back of the device. The front has thin bezels around the touchscreen display. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display. The right side of the phone has volume rockers and a power button.

The price of the upcoming phone was recently leaked online. The Galaxy A52s will feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will come in two variants – 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The device will run Android 11 and will have NFC as well. The price of the phone will be priced €434, which is approx. Rs 38,000, reveals the tipster.

An earlier Geekbench listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G would be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the benchmark lists the motherboard as “Lahaina”. This means that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Furthermore, the listing says that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 771 points in the single-core test and 2788 points in the multi-core test.

The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches. There’s no official word on when the phone will be launched and what regions it will be available in.