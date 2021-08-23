Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to launch in India soon

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in the U.K. Now the Galaxy A52s 5G will launch in India soon as well.

A tipster Debayan Roy has shared an image of the Galaxy A52s 5G’s poster on Twitter. He has claimed that the company has started sending its posters to retail stores in India. This suggests Galaxy A52s 5G launch soon in the country.

As per the poster, the phone will sport a centrally aligned punch-hole display. There will be a quad-camera setup at the backside of the device. Further, the poster also reveals that the handset will come in black and white colours in the Indian market.

The Samsung phone’s price starts at GBP 409 which is approx. Rs 41,800. It comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint colour options.

Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone arrives with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 1TB.

The phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. It houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. It offers connectivity features like dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port. Lastly, it is a IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof device.